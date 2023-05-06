Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 134,125 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 593,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,125 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $26,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 61,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter worth approximately $3,948,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in TTEC by 6.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 7.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 400,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $77.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $658.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

