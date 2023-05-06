Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 30,038 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $27,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.92.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

