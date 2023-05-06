Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $27,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SITE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.40.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SITE opened at $152.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.