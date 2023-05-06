Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of State Street worth $25,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 134,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after acquiring an additional 27,687 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $68.50 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

