Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,119 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $28,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,177,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,912,000 after purchasing an additional 459,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MAA stock opened at $152.39 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.62. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

