Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 214,550 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,550 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Kroger worth $26,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kroger Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $49.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $55.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

