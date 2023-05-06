Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,211 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,211 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Trade Desk worth $25,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,885,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 106.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Trade Desk stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 627.06, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

