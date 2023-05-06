Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,562 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,562 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Airbnb worth $28,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 391,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $13,381,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $95,912,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.38.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $119.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $144.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.56.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,096,285 shares of company stock valued at $377,100,053 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

