Envista (NYSE:NVST) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $37.64, but opened at $32.56. Envista shares last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 488,081 shares.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at $5,977,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 2.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Envista by 98.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Envista by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

