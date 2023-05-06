Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Shares Gap Down to $21.35

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.35, but opened at $8.70. Enviva shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 3,036,810 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.77.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 51.64% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 40.18%. Enviva’s payout ratio is -139.23%.

Insider Activity at Enviva

In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 2,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enviva

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $194,589,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Enviva by 1,306.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,959,000 after buying an additional 1,216,841 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Enviva by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,742,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,177,000 after buying an additional 530,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter valued at $29,740,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Enviva during the third quarter valued at $18,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.