EQB Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for EQB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $10.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2023 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on EQB from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of EQB opened at C$62.70 on Thursday. EQB has a 1 year low of C$44.81 and a 1 year high of C$70.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.56. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.92%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

