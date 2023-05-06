Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $200.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.