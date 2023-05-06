Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.39

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.39 and last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 461976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

Equitable Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,254.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,585,000 after buying an additional 720,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,559,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,740,000 after buying an additional 330,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Equitable by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,437,000 after acquiring an additional 481,553 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Featured Articles

