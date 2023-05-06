Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $452.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Articles

