Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sealed Air Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Sealed Air by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

