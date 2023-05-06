Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $3.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.77. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

TSE AEM opened at C$80.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.16. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$82.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.541 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$62.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,822.70. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

