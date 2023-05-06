Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWN. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

