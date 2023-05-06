Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 290.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

NYSE:EQR opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

