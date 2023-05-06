Ero Copper (ERO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 16.16%. On average, analysts expect Ero Copper to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ERO opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.99.

ERO has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 96,563 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 935,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

