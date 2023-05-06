Essential Utilities (WTRG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Essential Utilities has set its FY23 guidance at $1.85-1.90 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Essential Utilities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $43.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

