Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Raymond James

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $203.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,675,000 after buying an additional 289,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after buying an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

