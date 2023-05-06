Evercore ISI Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $120.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ETSY. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 173.12% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Etsy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.