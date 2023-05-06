Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 487.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evergy Trading Up 0.7 %

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.00. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.15%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

