Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Evergy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.