EverQuote (EVER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. EverQuote has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.19 million. On average, analysts expect EverQuote to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.21.

EVER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 10,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $129,121.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 163,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,627.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,995 shares of company stock valued at $167,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in EverQuote by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

