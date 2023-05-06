Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $35.20, but opened at $32.00. Evolent Health shares last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 478,886 shares.

Specifically, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $21,914,235.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,110,053.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 936,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,221,353.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $21,914,235.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 494,284 shares of company stock worth $16,995,655. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Evolent Health Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -170.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.68 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.