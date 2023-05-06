Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Sells $63,780.00 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $67,190.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Sarah Condella sold 2,924 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $178,714.88.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Sarah Condella sold 954 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $62,572.86.

EXAS stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.38. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $72.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,931,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,147,000 after buying an additional 118,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,595,000 after buying an additional 126,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,491,000 after buying an additional 1,107,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

