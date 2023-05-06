eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of eXp World in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for eXp World’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of EXPI opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 261.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.21 million. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,164,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,858,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $351,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,164,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,858,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 124,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 72,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

