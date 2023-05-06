Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.49, but opened at $17.25. Expro Group shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 67,904 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expro Group news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $89,810.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,115.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,415. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Expro Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $350.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.00 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Expro Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

