Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

EXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $154.74 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $216.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 43.79%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,149,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,823,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,084,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,005,000 after purchasing an additional 145,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.