F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.25

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 179734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Articles

