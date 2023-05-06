Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Financial Survey

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and First Horizon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $204.59 million 3.57 $75.09 million N/A N/A First Horizon $3.51 billion 1.67 $900.00 million $1.62 6.75

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

77.4% of First Horizon shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of First Horizon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and First Horizon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Horizon 24.76% 13.53% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and First Horizon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Horizon 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Horizon has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.52%. Given First Horizon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Horizon is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Summary

First Horizon beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its services include commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, consumer, credit card, residential real estate loans, and equipment leases. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, CA.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. The Regional Banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers. The Specialty Banking segment consists of lines of business that deliver product offerings and services with specialized industry knowledge. The Corporate segment focuses on corporate support functions such as risk management, audit, accounting, finance, executive office, and corporate communications. The company was founded by Frank S. Davis in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.