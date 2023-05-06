FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Price Target Cut to $22.00

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s current price.

FARO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

FARO stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.31. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89.

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

