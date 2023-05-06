FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th.

FB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. FB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FB Financial to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

NYSE FBK opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II purchased 7,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $200,638.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,719.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II purchased 7,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,638.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,719.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,761,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 48,185 shares of company stock worth $1,400,008. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

