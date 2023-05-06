Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Sells $176,467.20 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Meter Stephen Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Meter Stephen Van sold 434 shares of Federated Hermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $17,099.60.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $45.55. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,552,000 after buying an additional 1,269,097 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after buying an additional 690,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,318,000 after buying an additional 415,409 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 517,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 376,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

