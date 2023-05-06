Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Get Rating) by 139.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,743 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF were worth $15,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,897,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 490.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 7,376.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Price Performance

FBCV opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

