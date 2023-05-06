Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating) by 175.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 5,323.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $129,000.

Shares of FGRO opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.19.

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in growth stocks from domestic and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FGRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

