Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $277.78

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 277.78 ($3.47) and traded as high as GBX 289.50 ($3.62). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 288.50 ($3.60), with a volume of 265,731 shares.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 277.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 277.22. The stock has a market cap of £935.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,060.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 2.53 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,714.29%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

In other Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values news, insider Nigel Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £2,670 ($3,335.83). Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

