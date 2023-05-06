Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.95, but opened at $32.81. Fidelity National Financial shares last traded at $32.78, with a volume of 182,180 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

FNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

