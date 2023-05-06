Financial Analysis: Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) & Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Scopus BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Scopus BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Scopus BioPharma and Enlivex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scopus BioPharma N/A N/A -661.02% Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -46.66% -40.60%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scopus BioPharma N/A N/A -$11.61 million N/A N/A Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.06 million ($1.69) -1.62

This table compares Scopus BioPharma and Enlivex Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Scopus BioPharma and Enlivex Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scopus BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enlivex Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 447.45%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than Scopus BioPharma.

Volatility and Risk

Scopus BioPharma has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scopus BioPharma beats Enlivex Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scopus BioPharma

Scopus BioPharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. The company lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers. It offers Duet Platform, a CpG signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) inhibitors; and MRI-1867, rationally designed, orally available, dual-action, hybrid, and small molecule that is an inverse agonist of the endocannabinoid system/cannabinoid receptor 1, as well as an inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase. Scopus BioPharma Inc. has strategic partnerships with the City of Hope, National Institutes of Health Program, and The Hebrew University of Jerusalem for its lead development and other programs. The company was formerly known as Project18 Inc. and changed its name to Scopus BioPharma Inc. in December 2017. Scopus BioPharma Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy products. It focuses on the development of Allocetra, a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded by Dror Mevorach on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

