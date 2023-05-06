Financial Review: D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) versus Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -3.53, suggesting that its stock price is 453% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -13.48% -87.09% -24.47% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

12.9% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Onion Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Onion Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $984.84 million 0.33 -$177.47 million ($0.35) -2.82 Onion Global $401.23 million 0.01 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

Onion Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S..

Summary

Onion Global beats D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last- mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and HepsiFly for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

