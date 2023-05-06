Financial Survey: GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GeneDx and P3 Health Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $234.69 million 29.08 -$548.98 million ($0.93) -9.19 P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion 0.07 -$270.13 million N/A N/A

P3 Health Partners has higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

56.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of GeneDx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GeneDx and P3 Health Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A P3 Health Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

GeneDx has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -233.91% -117.63% -75.64% P3 Health Partners -25.74% -531.75% -39.97%

Summary

GeneDx beats P3 Health Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneDx

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

About P3 Health Partners

(Get Rating)

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.