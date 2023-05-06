Financial Survey: GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares GeneDx and P3 Health Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GeneDx
|$234.69 million
|29.08
|-$548.98 million
|($0.93)
|-9.19
|P3 Health Partners
|$1.05 billion
|0.07
|-$270.13 million
|N/A
|N/A
P3 Health Partners has higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GeneDx and P3 Health Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GeneDx
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|P3 Health Partners
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Volatility and Risk
GeneDx has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares GeneDx and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GeneDx
|-233.91%
|-117.63%
|-75.64%
|P3 Health Partners
|-25.74%
|-531.75%
|-39.97%
Summary
GeneDx beats P3 Health Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About GeneDx
Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.
About P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.
