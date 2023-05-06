Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

