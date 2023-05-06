First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Director Purchases $46,900.00 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) Director Max Briggs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,077.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
First Foundation Stock Performance
FFWM opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $258.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.
First Foundation Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 27.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 107,684 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 79.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.
About First Foundation
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
