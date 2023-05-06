First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Director Purchases $46,900.00 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) Director Max Briggs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,077.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Foundation Stock Performance

FFWM opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $258.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

Several analysts have issued reports on FFWM shares. StockNews.com lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 27.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 107,684 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 79.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

