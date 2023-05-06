First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.99

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 40040785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

