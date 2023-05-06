First Horizon Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 38,928 put options on the company. This is an increase of 430% compared to the average daily volume of 7,342 put options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 280,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FHN opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

