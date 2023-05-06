First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 319.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in First Solar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.88.

FSLR opened at $178.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.25. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $221.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

