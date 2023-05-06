First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY opened at $62.34 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

