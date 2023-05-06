First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 557,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $14,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVOL. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 818,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 136,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

DVOL opened at $26.03 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $59.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.