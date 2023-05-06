First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.25% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDOW. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $161.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.92.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

